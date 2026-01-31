PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — Punxsutawney is once again preparing to welcome visitors from around the world as Punxsutawney Phil gets set to make his famous weather prediction during the annual Groundhog Day celebration on Monday, February 2.

The tradition, which dates back to 1887, centers on Phil’s appearance at Gobbler’s Knob, where members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club and its Inner Circle interpret whether Phil sees his shadow — signaling six more weeks of winter — or does not, forecasting an early spring.

While Phil’s prediction takes place shortly after sunrise, festivities begin hours earlier and span several days, turning Punxsutawney into the heart of winter celebration in western Pennsylvania.

Events Leading Up to the Big Day

Official Groundhog Day events extend beyond February 2, offering multiple opportunities for residents and visitors to take part in the celebration.

Festivities typically include kickoff events in the days leading up to Groundhog Day, highlighted by community gatherings, themed entertainment, and formal celebrations. Signature events include the Groundhog Ball, a formal evening celebration featuring live music, as well as the Annual Groundhog Banquet held the night before Phil’s prediction.

On Groundhog Day itself, Gobbler’s Knob opens to the public in the early morning hours, with entertainment, music, food vendors, and appearances by the Inner Circle continuing throughout the day following Phil’s forecast.

What Visitors Should Know

Groundhog Day at Gobbler’s Knob is free to attend, though shuttle and bus passes are typically required to access the site during peak hours. Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly and arrive early, as crowds begin forming well before dawn.

For Punxsutawney, the annual celebration represents more than a weather prediction — it’s a showcase of local pride, tradition, and small-town hospitality that continues to place the borough on the world stage each winter.

Whether Phil sees his shadow or not, one thing is certain: all eyes will once again be on Punxsutawney as Groundhog Day returns to Gobbler’s Knob.

