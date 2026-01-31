ERIE, Pa. (EYT) — National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation has filed a quarterly adjustment with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission that will increase gas supply charges for customers beginning Feb. 1, 2026.

The adjustment will raise the average monthly bill for a typical residential customer — defined as using 96,500 cubic feet of natural gas annually — by $5.62, increasing the bill from $85.77 to $91.39.

According to National Fuel, the increase is primarily the result of higher market prices for natural gas, which have raised the cost of supply purchased on behalf of customers. Gas supply costs are passed directly to customers without markup or profit to the utility. Pennsylvania utilities are permitted to adjust supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect market conditions, with the next possible adjustment scheduled for May 1, 2026.

National Fuel’s “price-to-compare” gas commodity charge will also increase to $0.60493 per 100 cubic feet. This rate, listed on customer bills under gas supply charges, serves as a reference for customers considering alternate gas suppliers.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) remains open to eligible households. The federally funded program provides assistance based on income and household size. For example, a family of four with a gross monthly income of $4,125 may qualify for a grant. Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. More information is available at www.LIHEAPhelps.com

or by calling 1-877-443-2743.

Customers experiencing difficulty paying their bills are encouraged to contact National Fuel Customer Service at 1-800-365-3234 to discuss available payment assistance programs.

National Fuel also reminded customers to take immediate action if a natural gas odor is detected. If a rotten-egg smell is present indoors, occupants should leave the premises immediately and call National Fuel’s emergency line at 1-800-444-3130 from another location. If gas is smelled outdoors, customers should leave the area and report the nearest address. Additional safety information is available at www.nationalfuel.com/utility/gas-safety.

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation provides natural gas service to approximately 2.2 million customers in Western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

