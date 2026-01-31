RIMERSBURG — The Curwensville girls basketball team dropped a Saturday morning non-league contest against Union/A-C Valley by a 52-21 score.
Union ran out to a 17-3 lead after one and took a 27-14 lead to the break before outscoring the Lady Tide 25-7 in the second half.
Briah Peoples paced Curwensville with seven points. Lucy Tkacik scored six points and Kylah Wos netted five.
The Lady Tide, who fell to 2-14 this season, return to action Monday, Feb. 2, hosting Bucktail. That begins a busy week for Curwensville, which has games scheduled four days in a row.
Curwensville—21
Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0, Addison Warren 0 3-4 3, Jayda Gaul 0 0-0 0, Briah Peoples 3 1-8 7, Kylah Wos 2 0-0 5, Abby Covert 0 0-0 0, Adelyn Koval 0 0-0 0, Ella McCracken 0 0-0 0, Lucy Tkacik 3 0-2 6, Tess Wheeler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 4-14 21.
Union—52
Raelynn Fletcher 6 1-4 16, Reagan Best 0 0-0 0, Mal Fair 2 0-0 4, Jada Warfield 0 0-0 0, Emma Kifer 2 0-2 4, Ruby Watson 0 0-0 0, Maddy Dehart 8 6-12 24, Jaleigh Hall 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 7-18 52.
Three-pointers: Curwensville 1 (Wos), Union 5 (Fletcher 3, Dehart 2).
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 3 11 7 0—21
Union 17 10 12 13—52
LADY TIDE SCOREBOARD:
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Record
|12/5
|@ Williamsburg
|9 – 96
|0 – 1
|12/8
|@ Johnsonburg
|13 – 24
|0 – 2
|12/11
|@ Tussey Mountain
|13 – 65
|0 – 3
|12/15
|UNION
|32 – 49
|0 – 4
|12/18
|JUNIATA VALLEY
|10 – 61
|0 – 5
|12/19
|@ Bucktail
|ppd.
|0 – 5
|12/22
|@ Glendale
|35 – 50
|0 – 6
|12/29
|@ Bucktail
|ppd.
|0 – 6
|12/30
|@ Bucktail
|ppd.
|0 – 6
|1/5
|@ West Branch
|31 – 9
|1 – 6
|1/7
|MO VALLEY
|32 – 45
|1 – 7
|1/9
|vs. Cameron County (@ Clarion)
|8 – 51
|1 – 8
|1/12
|WILLIAMSBURG
|16 – 66
|1 – 9
|1/14
|@ Brockway
|30 – 52
|1 – 10
|1/16
|PURCHASE LINE
|16 – 64
|1 – 11
|1/20
|@ Juniata Valley
|10 – 64
|1 – 12
|1/22
|GLENDALE
|19 – 50
|1 – 13
|1/26
|NORTH STAR
|ppd.
|1 – 13
|1/29
|@ Mo Valley
|33 – 20
|2 – 13
|1/31
|@ Union
|21 – 52
|2 – 14
|2/2
|BUCKTAIL
|2/3
|WEST BRANCH
|2/4
|NORTH STAR
|2/5
|@ Bucktail
|2/9
|@ Clarion
|2/11
|@ Kane