RIMERSBURG — The Curwensville girls basketball team dropped a Saturday morning non-league contest against Union/A-C Valley by a 52-21 score.

Union ran out to a 17-3 lead after one and took a 27-14 lead to the break before outscoring the Lady Tide 25-7 in the second half.

Briah Peoples paced Curwensville with seven points. Lucy Tkacik scored six points and Kylah Wos netted five.

The Lady Tide, who fell to 2-14 this season, return to action Monday, Feb. 2, hosting Bucktail. That begins a busy week for Curwensville, which has games scheduled four days in a row.

Curwensville—21

Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0, Addison Warren 0 3-4 3, Jayda Gaul 0 0-0 0, Briah Peoples 3 1-8 7, Kylah Wos 2 0-0 5, Abby Covert 0 0-0 0, Adelyn Koval 0 0-0 0, Ella McCracken 0 0-0 0, Lucy Tkacik 3 0-2 6, Tess Wheeler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 4-14 21.

Union—52

Raelynn Fletcher 6 1-4 16, Reagan Best 0 0-0 0, Mal Fair 2 0-0 4, Jada Warfield 0 0-0 0, Emma Kifer 2 0-2 4, Ruby Watson 0 0-0 0, Maddy Dehart 8 6-12 24, Jaleigh Hall 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 7-18 52.

Three-pointers: Curwensville 1 (Wos), Union 5 (Fletcher 3, Dehart 2).

Score by Quarters

Curwensville 3 11 7 0—21

Union 17 10 12 13—52

LADY TIDE SCOREBOARD: