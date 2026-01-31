Ingredients
4 cups fresh broccoli
3 cups fresh cauliflower
1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms
2 celery ribs, chopped
4 green onions, thinly sliced
1 small can sliced water chestnuts, drained
1 bottle Italian salad dressing
1 envelope Italian salad dressing mix
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
1 medium-sized can sliced ripe olives, drained
Directions
~In a large serving bowl, combine the broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, celery, onions, and water chestnuts.
~In a small bowl, whisk salad dressing and dressing mix; drizzle over vegetables and toss to coat.
~Cover and refrigerate overnight.
~Just before serving, add tomatoes and olives.
