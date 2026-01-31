Ingredients

4 cups fresh broccoli

3 cups fresh cauliflower

1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms

2 celery ribs, chopped

4 green onions, thinly sliced

1 small can sliced water chestnuts, drained

1 bottle Italian salad dressing

1 envelope Italian salad dressing mix

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 medium-sized can sliced ripe olives, drained

Directions

~In a large serving bowl, combine the broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, celery, onions, and water chestnuts.

~In a small bowl, whisk salad dressing and dressing mix; drizzle over vegetables and toss to coat.

~Cover and refrigerate overnight.

~Just before serving, add tomatoes and olives.

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Marinated Italian Salad