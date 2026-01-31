HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners has given preliminary approval to the proposed 2026–27 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits, largely keeping the structure of last year’s seasons while adding Sunday hunting opportunities and making several targeted adjustments across species.

All proposed 2026–27 seasons include any Sundays that fall within the listed start and end dates. In addition, many seasons that previously ended on Saturdays would now conclude on Sundays, providing an extra day of hunting opportunity.

The board voted 6-3 to reject a proposal that would have moved the firearms deer season one week earlier. That change would have required significant shifts to bear and other seasons. Instead, commissioners advanced a proposal that closely mirrors the current season framework.

Several notable changes are included in the preliminary approval. For spring wild turkey season, the board proposed reducing the bag limit to one gobbler per hunter to offset the potential increase in harvest from expanded Sunday hunting and to keep harvest levels within sustainable limits.

For white-tailed deer, minor adjustments are proposed for extended firearms, flintlock, and late archery seasons. According to the Game Commission, the changes are intended to simplify season structures and better align season lengths with equipment efficiency and wildlife management goals.

Black bear season proposals include a longer archery bear season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 3D, overlapping the full first segment of the archery deer season. The adjustment is aimed at increasing harvest in response to elevated levels of bear-human conflict in that area.

Elk hunting would also see changes, with a new early October firearms season proposed to reduce hunter crowding and maintain satisfaction as license allocations increase. The late firearms elk season would shift deeper into January to avoid major holiday conflicts.

Small game seasons for species such as squirrel, rabbit, pheasant, grouse, and bobwhite quail are proposed to remain open during the firearms deer season. For furbearers, the board proposed opening WMU 5A to bobcat hunting and trapping, and allowing river otter trapping in WMUs 2G, 3A, and 4C, citing habitat and population data that support sustainable harvests.

Migratory game bird seasons will be set later and are not included in the current proposal. It has not yet been determined whether those seasons will include Sundays.

Public comment on the proposed 2026–27 seasons and bag limits will be accepted through the board’s April meeting, when final approval is expected and antlerless deer license allocations will be presented. The Game Commission is scheduled to meet April 10 and 11 at its headquarters in Harrisburg.

For a full list of changes, go to click here.

