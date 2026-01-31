HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has awarded $4,125,923 to various nonprofits, including food banks and soup kitchens, through the Food Recovery Infrastructure Grant (FRIG) Program.

The grants are designed to reimburse costs for equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves, and both refrigerated and non-refrigerated vehicles. This equipment allows organizations to store, transport, and prepare recovered food for redistribution. Under the program, applicants were eligible for up to $50,000 each.

“This program focuses on diverting food from landfills to organizations that can redistribute it,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. She noted that nonprofits require specialized infrastructure to ensure food is handled and stored according to safety standards during transit.

According to the DEP, food waste is a primary contributor to the state’s waste stream, with an estimated 1.6 million tons disposed of annually. Beyond landfill capacity concerns, decomposing food waste is a documented source of greenhouse gas emissions.

The DEP noted that special consideration during the selection process was given to projects serving areas identified under the state’s Environmental Justice guidelines.

Grants were awarded to the following recipients:

Allegheny County

Allegheny Singer Research Institute — $9,551

Feeding The Flock Ministries — $29,999

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank — $50,000

Jamar Place of Peace — $43,693

Light of Life Ministries Inc — $50,000

Rosedale Food Pantry — $3,097

South Hills Interfaith Ministries — $29,755

The Salvation Army Pittsburgh — $40,680

This Generation Connect — $50,000

Armstrong County

Armstrong County Community Action of Pennsylvania — $27,203

Beaver County

Families Matter Food Pantry doing business as (DBA) Faith Restorations Inc — $40,252

Berks County

Berks Latino Workforce Development Corp — $39,728

Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank — $39,750

Opportunity House — $49,924

Rehoboth Seventh-day Adventist Church — $41,047

St. Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church — $14,070

Blair County

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank — $48,804

The Hope Center — $27,995

Tyrone Area Food Bank — $10,370

Bradford County

Child Hunger Outreach Partners — $50,000

Bucks County

Bucks County Opportunity Council Inc — $46,974

Still Rise Foundation Inc — $7,700

Renew Bible Ministries of Perkasie INC DBA Revivals — $50,000

Rolling Harvest Food Rescue — $9,258

Butler County

The Lighthouse Foundation — $24,464

Carbon County

Common Ground Ministries — $50,000

Centre County

Commonfood Inc — $34,715

Faithcentre Inc — $29,672

Greater Buffalo Run Valley United Methodist Church — $7,936

Chester County

Chester County Food Bank — $50,000

Kennett Area Community Service DBA Kacs — $13,844

Phoenixville Area Community Services Inc — $50,000

Safe Harbor of Chester County Inc DBA Safe Harbor of Chester County — $25,541

West Chester Food Cupboard — $8,728

Crawford County

Associated Charities of Titusville — $49,250

The Salvation Army Meadville — $2,964

Cumberland County

Deliverance Temple DBA Oasis of Love Church — $50,000

Project Share of Carlisle — $50,000

Shippensburg Produce and Outreach — $50,000

Dauphin County

Ministry Business Consultants DBA The Valley Lighthouse — $50,000

Delaware County

Bywood Community Association — $49,777

Community Y of Eastern Delaware County — $15,153

STEPNUP Mentoring and Community Interactions — $48,230

Erie County

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania — $43,370

Fayette County

The Salvation Army Uniontown — $11,386

Franklin County

South Central Community Action Program Inc — $43,935

Indiana County

Indiana County Community Action Program Inc — $50,000

Lackawanna County

The Bread Basket of Northeastern Pennsylvania — $11,400

Catholic Social Services — $25,545

Child Hunger Outreach Partners — $50,000

Meals On Wheels of Northeastern Pennsylvania Inc — $50,000

United Neighborhood Centers Of Northeastern Pennsylvania — $4,706

Lancaster County

Blessings of Hope — $50,000

Columbia Presbyterian Church Hands Across The Street — $41,033

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County — $22,165

Power Packs Project DBA Power Packs — $50,000

Lawrence County

New Life Baptist Church — $49,880

Lebanon County

Calvary Chapel Lebanon — $50,000

Lebanon Rescue Mission — $50,000

Lehigh County

Parkland CARES Food Pantry Inc — $50,000

Syrian Arab American Charity Assn — $50,000

The Salvation Army Hospitality House — $38,068

Luzerne County

Catholic Social Services of The Diocese of Scranton Inc — $8,029

The Food Dignity Project Inc — $50,000

Lycoming County

American Rescue Workers — $40,437

Mercer County

Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County — $49,047

Good Shepherd Center Inc — $17,128

Mifflin County

Mifflin County Commissioners Mifflin/Juniata Human Services — $7,641

Montgomery County

ACLAMO Montgomery County — $22,296

Emmanuel Lutheran Church — $12,586

Garden of Health Inc — $19,357

HopeWorx Inc — $46,050

Manna on Main Street — $49,224

Mattie N Dixon Community Cupboard — $20,245

Norristown Hospitality Center — $46,741

Pottstown Cluster of Religious Communities — $7,099

Willow Grove Baptist Church — $50,000

Willow Grove Sda Church — $42,481

Northampton County

Easton Area Neighborhood Center Inc — $9,336

New Bethany Inc DBA New Bethany Ministries DBA Episcopal Ministries — $50,000

Community Action Committee of Lehigh Valley — $49,932

Northumberland County

Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA — $50,000

Perry County

Newport Assembly of God Church — $50,000

Philadelphia County

Brothers of Strawberry Mansion — $50,000

The Common Place Inc Dba The Common Place Scholars — $44,070

Caring for Friends — $48,865

Community of Compassion Inc — $49,495

Esperanza Health Center Inc — $45,015

Jesus Christ In Power Ministries — $37,250

Jewish Family & Childrens Service of Greater Philadelphia — $28,477

Living Word Ministries International Inc — $34,395

Mantua Cares Association — $49,814

North Light Boys Club SDBA North Light Community Center — $50,000

North10 Philadelphia — $41,990

Northwest Community Court Program — $10,140

Philabundance — $50,000

Philadelphia Martin Luther King Jr Association For Nonviolence Inc — $15,795

Puentes De Salud — $2,686

Sharing Excess Inc — $37,943

The Peoples Kitchen Philly — $19,829

Tindley Temple United Methodist Church — $22,490

United For Christ Life Saving Word Ministries — $16,047

Pike County

Bushkill Outreach Program, Inc. — $44,900

Schuylkill County

Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank — $37,766

Venango County

Christ United Methodist Church — $50,000

Washington County

Greater Washington County Food Bank — $40,340

Westmoreland County

His Food Ministry — $50,000

The Salvation Army — $50,000

Westmoreland County Food Bank Inc — $50,000

York County

Harvest of Blessing Inc — $48,511

Pleasant View Church DBA Hearts for Hunger — $17,700

Without A Hook — $31,568

York Benevolent Association — $32,045

York County Food Bank — $50,000

New Hope Ministries Inc — $50,000

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s website.

