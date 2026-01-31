HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has awarded $4,125,923 to various nonprofits, including food banks and soup kitchens, through the Food Recovery Infrastructure Grant (FRIG) Program.
The grants are designed to reimburse costs for equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves, and both refrigerated and non-refrigerated vehicles. This equipment allows organizations to store, transport, and prepare recovered food for redistribution. Under the program, applicants were eligible for up to $50,000 each.
“This program focuses on diverting food from landfills to organizations that can redistribute it,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. She noted that nonprofits require specialized infrastructure to ensure food is handled and stored according to safety standards during transit.
According to the DEP, food waste is a primary contributor to the state’s waste stream, with an estimated 1.6 million tons disposed of annually. Beyond landfill capacity concerns, decomposing food waste is a documented source of greenhouse gas emissions.
The DEP noted that special consideration during the selection process was given to projects serving areas identified under the state’s Environmental Justice guidelines.
Grants were awarded to the following recipients:
Allegheny County
- Allegheny Singer Research Institute — $9,551
- Feeding The Flock Ministries — $29,999
- Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank — $50,000
- Jamar Place of Peace — $43,693
- Light of Life Ministries Inc — $50,000
- Rosedale Food Pantry — $3,097
- South Hills Interfaith Ministries — $29,755
- The Salvation Army Pittsburgh — $40,680
- This Generation Connect — $50,000
Armstrong County
- Armstrong County Community Action of Pennsylvania — $27,203
Beaver County
- Families Matter Food Pantry doing business as (DBA) Faith Restorations Inc — $40,252
Berks County
- Berks Latino Workforce Development Corp — $39,728
- Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank — $39,750
- Opportunity House — $49,924
- Rehoboth Seventh-day Adventist Church — $41,047
- St. Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church — $14,070
Blair County
- Central Pennsylvania Food Bank — $48,804
- The Hope Center — $27,995
- Tyrone Area Food Bank — $10,370
Bradford County
- Child Hunger Outreach Partners — $50,000
Bucks County
- Bucks County Opportunity Council Inc — $46,974
- Still Rise Foundation Inc — $7,700
- Renew Bible Ministries of Perkasie INC DBA Revivals — $50,000
- Rolling Harvest Food Rescue — $9,258
Butler County
- The Lighthouse Foundation — $24,464
Carbon County
- Common Ground Ministries — $50,000
Centre County
- Commonfood Inc — $34,715
- Faithcentre Inc — $29,672
- Greater Buffalo Run Valley United Methodist Church — $7,936
Chester County
- Chester County Food Bank — $50,000
- Kennett Area Community Service DBA Kacs — $13,844
- Phoenixville Area Community Services Inc — $50,000
- Safe Harbor of Chester County Inc DBA Safe Harbor of Chester County — $25,541
- West Chester Food Cupboard — $8,728
Crawford County
- Associated Charities of Titusville — $49,250
- The Salvation Army Meadville — $2,964
Cumberland County
- Deliverance Temple DBA Oasis of Love Church — $50,000
- Project Share of Carlisle — $50,000
- Shippensburg Produce and Outreach — $50,000
Dauphin County
- Ministry Business Consultants DBA The Valley Lighthouse — $50,000
Delaware County
- Bywood Community Association — $49,777
- Community Y of Eastern Delaware County — $15,153
- STEPNUP Mentoring and Community Interactions — $48,230
Erie County
- Allegheny Singer Research Institute — $9,551
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania — $43,370
Fayette County
- The Salvation Army Uniontown — $11,386
Franklin County
- South Central Community Action Program Inc — $43,935
Indiana County
- Indiana County Community Action Program Inc — $50,000
Lackawanna County
- The Bread Basket of Northeastern Pennsylvania — $11,400
- Catholic Social Services — $25,545
- Child Hunger Outreach Partners — $50,000
- Meals On Wheels of Northeastern Pennsylvania Inc — $50,000
- United Neighborhood Centers Of Northeastern Pennsylvania — $4,706
Lancaster County
- Blessings of Hope — $50,000
- Columbia Presbyterian Church Hands Across The Street — $41,033
- Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County — $22,165
- Power Packs Project DBA Power Packs — $50,000
Lawrence County
- New Life Baptist Church — $49,880
Lebanon County
- Calvary Chapel Lebanon — $50,000
- Lebanon Rescue Mission — $50,000
Lehigh County
- Parkland CARES Food Pantry Inc — $50,000
- Syrian Arab American Charity Assn — $50,000
- The Salvation Army Hospitality House — $38,068
Luzerne County
- Catholic Social Services of The Diocese of Scranton Inc — $8,029
- The Food Dignity Project Inc — $50,000
Lycoming County
- American Rescue Workers — $40,437
Mercer County
- Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County — $49,047
- Good Shepherd Center Inc — $17,128
Mifflin County
- Mifflin County Commissioners Mifflin/Juniata Human Services — $7,641
Montgomery County
- ACLAMO Montgomery County — $22,296
- Emmanuel Lutheran Church — $12,586
- Garden of Health Inc — $19,357
- HopeWorx Inc — $46,050
- Manna on Main Street — $49,224
- Mattie N Dixon Community Cupboard — $20,245
- Norristown Hospitality Center — $46,741
- Pottstown Cluster of Religious Communities — $7,099
- Willow Grove Baptist Church — $50,000
- Willow Grove Sda Church — $42,481
Northampton County
- Easton Area Neighborhood Center Inc — $9,336
- New Bethany Inc DBA New Bethany Ministries DBA Episcopal Ministries — $50,000
- Community Action Committee of Lehigh Valley — $49,932
Northumberland County
- Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA — $50,000
Perry County
- Newport Assembly of God Church — $50,000
Philadelphia County
- Brothers of Strawberry Mansion — $50,000
- The Common Place Inc Dba The Common Place Scholars — $44,070
- Caring for Friends — $48,865
- Community of Compassion Inc — $49,495
- Esperanza Health Center Inc — $45,015
- Jesus Christ In Power Ministries — $37,250
- Jewish Family & Childrens Service of Greater Philadelphia — $28,477
- Living Word Ministries International Inc — $34,395
- Mantua Cares Association — $49,814
- North Light Boys Club SDBA North Light Community Center — $50,000
- North10 Philadelphia — $41,990
- Northwest Community Court Program — $10,140
- Philabundance — $50,000
- Philadelphia Martin Luther King Jr Association For Nonviolence Inc — $15,795
- Puentes De Salud — $2,686
- Sharing Excess Inc — $37,943
- The Peoples Kitchen Philly — $19,829
- Tindley Temple United Methodist Church — $22,490
- United For Christ Life Saving Word Ministries — $16,047
Pike County
- Bushkill Outreach Program, Inc. — $44,900
Schuylkill County
- Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank — $37,766
Venango County
- Christ United Methodist Church — $50,000
Washington County
- Greater Washington County Food Bank — $40,340
Westmoreland County
- His Food Ministry — $50,000
- The Salvation Army — $50,000
- Westmoreland County Food Bank Inc — $50,000
York County
- Harvest of Blessing Inc — $48,511
- Pleasant View Church DBA Hearts for Hunger — $17,700
- Without A Hook — $31,568
- York Benevolent Association — $32,045
- York County Food Bank — $50,000
- New Hope Ministries Inc — $50,000
For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s website.
