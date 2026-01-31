Story by Kenn Staub

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Clearfield cruised to a 51-18 victory over Brookville in the finals of the District 9 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships held Saturday.

It was Clearfield’s fourth finals appearance since reclassifying from Class 3A to Class 2A in 2022-23 and its second championship, the other coming in 2024.

“We’ve previously come to this event and just haven’t wrestled well, so it was really nice to see us just show up,” said Bison coach Jeff Aveni. “I thought, as a whole, we really showed up. We wrestled well.

“It was a tough week of practice. We had ups and downs. We had a couple guys dinged up. It panned out well for those guys.”

He continued, “I’m happy for my guys, my seniors. The seniors are team-oriented, they really are, so I’m real happy for them. We had some good underclassmen performances. We got some good work that will make us better.”

That Clearfield was in the finals was not surprising. The Bison were top-seeded and ranked 17th in the state by PA Power Wrestling (PAPW). Clearfield advanced to the championship tilt by downing fourth-seeded St. Marys, 46-23.

Brookville reaching the finals, however, was something of a surprise.

The third-seeded Raiders upset Port Allegany, the second seed and PAPW’s 20th-ranked team, 36-31, in a semifinal contest during which they came from 19 points down to clinch victory in the final bout.

Brookville had lost to Port Allegany, 48-18, at the start of the season (Dec. 9).

“Coming into this we were looking at everybody and everything, but honestly I didn’t prepare for Brookville,” Aveni said. “Kudos to them. Coach Klepfer (Brookville’s head coach), what a coaching job he’s done this year. I mean, a young team, and he brings them into the district finals. That’s going to be a team to watch out for the next couple years.”

Clearfield won the first seven weight classes against Brookville, jumping out to a 39-0 lead.

Wrestling started at 145 pounds, with Clearfield’s Cash Diehl pinning Jimmy Graham (0:40). Diehl’s teammate, 152-pounder Colton Bumbarger, followed by pinning Weaton McKinney even quicker (0:15), pushing Clearfield out in front, 12-0.

Brookville forfeited to Colton Ryan at 160 pounds, after which Clearfield won four more bouts on the mat. At 172 pounds, Tim Taylor pinned Brady Eberts (0:40); at 189, Brayden Wills notched a fall against Eberts (3:17); at 215, Ryan Ludwig pinned Luca Narohna (4:18); and Matthew Peace clinched a 4-2 victory at 285 pounds when he took Bobby Hack down with less than 10 seconds remaining.

The Raiders responded by winning three straight.

Eli McKaslan got Brookville on the board by pinning Jahaziah Dorsey at 107 pounds (4:56). At 114, Cody Householder earned a 6-4 win against Matt Rowles, and at 121, Isaac Castellan recorded a fall against Paxton Parada (0:37).

With its lead cut to 39-15, Clearfield closed out the match by winning the final three bouts.

Bo Aveni pinned Parker McKillip at 127 pounds (2:58), Bryndin Chamberlain recorded a fall against Lenny Ferraro at 133 (3:04), and Noah Troxell set the final at 51-18 with an 11-4 decision at 139 pounds over Kahle Larson.

Clearfield will face District 10 champion Reynolds, PAPW’s sixth-ranked team in the state, on Tuesday at home in the first round of the PIAA Team Championship tournament (Feb. 3).

In the District 9/10 Class 3A Team Championships at Sharon High School, DuBois bested Warren, 64-6, in the semifinals.

DuBois then defeated top-seeded Harbor Creek in the championship bout, 33-28, earning a berth in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A team tournament. The Beavers will wrestle District 7 runner-up Norwin on the road Tuesday (Feb. 3).

Clearfield Wrestling Team Captures District 9 Class 2A Team Championship With Win Over Brookville