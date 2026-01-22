(StatePoint) What are homeowners focusing on right now? Impactful, affordable upgrades. New research highlights that painting remains one of the most popular home improvement projects expected in 2026, driven by tighter budgets and a desire for lasting design.

The survey, from FrogTape brand painter’s tape, found that nearly 60% of homeowners are planning interior paint projects in the year ahead, while over one-third expect to refresh exterior surfaces.

“Painting remains a top priority for homeowners because it offers an affordable, high-impact way to transform interior spaces,” says Melanie Canning, director of insights for FrogTape. “DIYers are embracing projects that are creative, yet practical, with timeless color palettes and AI-assisted design choices.”

Based on the FrogTape research, here’s what’s ahead:

Affordable Upgrades

Despite a tight financial environment, over 45% of people at the time of the survey had undertaken a project in the past month, and the data indicates that this momentum is expected to continue. Nearly half of respondents agreed that tough economic conditions have influenced their 2026 DIY plans – but they still intend to complete projects, just on a tighter budget.

“When budgets tighten, homeowners become more intentional with their time and money,” says Canning. “Painting gives DIYers flexibility to work at their own pace, manage costs and see noticeable results.”

Timeless Over Trendy

Homeowners are gravitating toward spaces that feel calm and timeless – 71% agreed that they prefer painting projects that are long-lasting and classic.

Despite being fun for the moment, trendy colors, patterns and styles can quickly lose appeal – 44% say they’re motivated to repaint because their current space feels outdated. For a classic look, homeowners can opt for neutral walls and add accent colors through accessories like pillows, artwork and candles, which can easily be swapped for different seasons, moods or trends.

“Painting is a simple project in terms of skills, but it requires time and patience. DIYers want to feel like their work is going to pay off for years to come,” Canning adds.

Comfort-First Colors

DIYers are saying goodbye to plain, colorless rooms and hello to warm, inviting spaces. According to nearly half (49%) of survey respondents, stark white rooms are their biggest design “ick.” For many (45%), their 2026 design outlook is warm and natural, and they plan to lean into earthy tones like beige, taupe, clay, greens and blues. The ultimate goal for 47% of DIYers is to create calm, relaxing spaces through color. Additionally, “comfortcore” is the most popular design style in 2026. Anyone can achieve “comfortcore” with soft textures and calm colors for a cozy ambiance.

Personal preferences aren’t the only factor impacting the trend — 65% of respondents are planning their upcoming paint projects for entertaining guests, and 62% agree that their main goal is to make the space feel more inviting, making comfort a key priority.

Tech & Tape

Making home update decisions can be difficult, but modern technologies can help. More than half of people reported using AI to assist with home improvement projects in some capacity, from previewing paint colors to assisting with design decisions and identifying paint trends.

However, even in the age of AI, traditional tools, like painter’s tape, remain irreplaceable. Ninety percent of people have used or plan to use painter’s tape on recent painting projects. The most common surfaces they tape include trim and baseboards (74%), doors and windows (65%), edges (58%) and walls (49%).

No matter the painting project, FrogTape Advanced Painter’s Tape is valuable to have on hand. The ultra-premium painter’s tape conforms around challenging curves and edges like trim, molding and light fixtures without tearing. Additionally, it contains exclusive PaintBlock Technology to seal tape edges and block paint bleed for super sharp paint lines.

For more inspiration and tips for your 2026 painting projects, visit FrogTape.com.

From cozy, comfort-first color palettes to practical room refreshes and AI-powered planning tools, this year, DIYers are making meaningful updates that feel both intentional and attainable.