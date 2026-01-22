LAWRENCE TWP– On a cold Tuesday night, the Lawrence Township supervisors convened once more, getting an opportunity to hear from their new solicitor, Larry Lashinsky.

He opened the night by first thanking the supervisors, along with many others on the board, for welcoming him in as the new solicitor, and hopes the citizens and the board work with him and entrust him with the right decisions for all.

Shortly after, Lashinsky gave a brief update on the ongoing lawsuit that both the township and Clearfield Regional Police Commission had against Clearfield Borough, noting how that the most recent request of the borough was denied. Last Thursday, President Judge Paul E. Cherry ruled in favor of both the township and commission after the borough request that the injunction to remain with the regional police be lifted. Cherry cited the motion for reconsideration was “untimely.”

Lashinsky noted, “We have won all steps in this matter. The next step for the borough is to file an appeal to the Commonwealth court.” He said they expect the payment from the borough regarding the money loaned to them at the end of 2025 to be processed soon, as the tax note was filed the prior day.

All supervisors again made note of their support for the police, citing the recent house fire where three officers went into an ongoing fire to save the family. Jeremy Ruffner said, “You can’t replace life. We can rebuild homes, get new cars, but you cannot replace a life. No doubt, lives were saved that morning.” He would continue to praise Sergeant Walker, along with officers Kahley, Fye and Lash.

“This is why a municipal police department is so important. It’s invaluable.”

Township manager, Ashley Pritchard, opened bids for the Servomation Drive project following approval of the board to do so. However, despite the funding for the project not coming out of the Township itself, bids for the project were vastly different among the six that put in bids. Ruffner and Powell spoke on that usually a lot of these bids would be close, based on years past. But, because of the differences, ranging anywhere from just under $62,000 to just over $121,000, they felt they needed to discuss it with those overseeing the project first.

Way also agreed in the idea, and the supervisors tabled the motion to approve a bid until speaking with project management. Solicitor Lashinsky also added that this would also allow them an additional two weeks to approve, as if it is the Township’s responsibility to approve the bid, they now can do so based on discussions. A final vote on the project will come at the first meeting in February.

Pritchard noted that the DCED Multimodal grant for Turnpike Avenue was approve for $230,000. She also was approved to work with a Pendo Multimodal agreement to have repairs done on both Grice Road and Nelson Road.

In addition, the Hyde Light and the Leonard Street lights were approved to be updated to the current system so that all traffic lights in the township were up to current standards.

Supervisors get a much-needed break after a rather busy January as they will return to session on Tuesday, February 3, beginning at 5 p.m.