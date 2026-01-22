HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) and Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-73) announced the approval of over $37 million in state assistance for critical wastewater system improvement projects.

The BCI Municipal Authority has been awarded a $12.4 million non-repayment grant and a $7.5 million low-interest loan to construct a new sludge sewage treatment plant in Clearfield County.

The authority’s existing wastewater treatment plant, constructed in 1995, has reached the end of its useful life, with many components now obsolete. The project will include construction of a new activated sludge sewage treatment plant utilizing the sequencing batch reactor process, along with related appurtenances such as pumping facilities, ultraviolet (UV) disinfection systems, sludge processing facilities, and upgrades to the existing office and control building.

The ORD Sewer Authority has been awarded a $7.5 million non-repayment grant and a $9.2 million low-interest loan to enhance existing wastewater infrastructure serving residents of Centre and Clearfield counties.

The project includes installation of approximately eleven miles of sewer line and three pump stations to connect residential dwelling units and commercial units that are currently utilizing on-lot sewer systems.

The Hastings Area Sewer Authority has been awarded a $783,600 low-interest loan to install a UV disinfection system.

The existing UV disinfection system is original to the wastewater treatment plant, which was constructed more than 25 years ago. The project scope includes installation of a new UV disinfection system. Temporary disinfection and bypass systems will be utilized during construction while in-channel UV work is completed.

“Investments in wastewater infrastructure are critical to protecting public health and supporting economic growth,” Langerholc said. “As a member of the PENNVEST Board of Directors, I am proud to have secured this funding, which will help modernize aging wastewater systems and ensure treatment facilities meet current regulatory standards without placing an undue financial burden on ratepayers.”

“PENNVEST funding represents a transformative investment in our communities by delivering critical upgrades to our water and sewer systems,” said Kephart. “With over $37.5 million in state assistance secured for our district, this supports long-term public health, economic growth and environmental resilience. I am proud to have advocated for these projects.”

PENNVEST is an independent agency of the Commonwealth providing financial assistance to fund construction of drinking water, sewer and stormwater projects in communities throughout Pennsylvania. PENNVEST is not supported by the state’s General Fund budget, which covers the daily operations and services of the Commonwealth. Langerholc serves on the PENNVEST board of directors.