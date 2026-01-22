BENEZETTE, PA — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) is proud to announce the Jon DeBerti Memorial Internship, established in remembrance of an exceptional Pennsylvania Game Commission Elk Biologist whose dedication and passion left a lasting impact on elk conservation and the lives of many across the Commonwealth.

Keystone Elk Country Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit wildlife conservation organization that operates, manages, and staffs the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette, Pennsylvania. KECA’s mission is “To Conserve and Enhance Pennsylvania’s Elk Country for Future Generations,” accomplished through conservation education, habitat enhancement, and permanent land protection.

The Jon DeBerti Memorial Internship is designed to provide hands-on experience for students pursuing careers in wildlife science, conservation, and natural resource management while honoring Jon’s commitment to education, stewardship, and mentorship.

Internship Overview and Qualifications

Applicants should be hardworking, motivated individuals with a positive attitude and strong professional communication skills who work well as part of a team.

Qualified candidates must meet the following requirements:

Current full-time enrollment in a bachelor’s degree, associate/2-year technical program, or advanced degree in an acceptable major (wildlife science, conservation education, forestry, natural resource management, environmental science, or related field)

Completion of freshman year by May 2026

Good academic standing (minimum 2.5 GPA)

Valid Pennsylvania driver’s license

Ability to pass background checks and required clearances

Experience and Skills Gained

The internship offers a comprehensive learning experience within a nonprofit conservation organization, including opportunities to:

Assist with wildlife and conservation education programs at the Elk Country Visitor Center

Interact with visitors to provide a safe, positive, and informative experience in elk country

Gain hands-on experience in habitat management while working with KECA’s habitat crew to improve elk habitat within Pennsylvania’s elk range

Help plan and participate in fundraising events at the Elk Country Visitor Center

Learn about Pennsylvania’s elk herd and the Commonwealth’s natural resources

Assist with sales and inventory in the Elk Country Store (gift shop)

Support KECA’s marketing and communications efforts, including advertising and social media

Schedule, Compensation, and Location

Anticipated Start Date: May 2026

Anticipated End Date: August 2026

Compensation: $17.00 per hour, 40 hours per week

Schedule: Wednesday–Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (subject to change based on programs and events)

Location: Elk Country Visitor Center, 134 Homestead Drive, Benezette, PA 15821

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, and transcript showing current enrollment by February 20, 2026, to:

Ben Porkolab

Conservation Education Coordinator

Keystone Elk Country Alliance

Phone: 814-787-5173

Email Ben at ConEd@KECAUS.com