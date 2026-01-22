Ingredients

1 — 9-ounce package frozen cheese ravioli

1 — 16-ounce jar tomato salsa

1 — 14-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Directions

~Prepare pasta according to package directions.

~Heat salsa and black beans in medium saucepan. Gently fold in pasta.

~Top with cheese and cilantro.

If you have a recipe that you would like to share with exploreJeffersonPA.com readers, send it to info@explorejeffersonpa.com with the subject: Jefferson County Recipe of the Day.

The post Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Ravioli with Black Bean Salsa appeared first on exploreJefferson.