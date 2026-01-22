Ingredients
1 — 9-ounce package frozen cheese ravioli
1 — 16-ounce jar tomato salsa
1 — 14-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Directions
~Prepare pasta according to package directions.
~Heat salsa and black beans in medium saucepan. Gently fold in pasta.
~Top with cheese and cilantro.
