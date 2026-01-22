Ingredients

2-1/2 cups water

18 gingerbread spice tea bags

4-1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup unsweetened apple juice

2 teaspoons butter

2 — 3 oz. pouches liquid fruit pectin

Directions

~In a large saucepan, bring water to a boil. Remove from heat; add tea bags. Cover and steep 30 minutes.

~Discard tea bags. Stir in the sugar, apple juice, and butter. Bring to a full rolling boil over high heat, stirring constantly. Stir in pectin. Continue to boil 1 minute, stirring constantly.

~Remove from heat; skim off foam. Ladle hot mixture into five hot half-pint jars, leaving 1/4-in. headspace. Wipe rims. Center lids on jars; screw on bands until fingertip tight.

~Place jars into canner with simmering water, ensuring that they are completely covered with water. Bring to a boil; process for 10 minutes. Remove jars and cool.

~Makes five half-pints.

