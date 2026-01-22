REYNOLDSVILLE- Jeff Tech has announced their students of the month for January.

Mackenzie Shick, pictured on the left, is the Jeff Tech underclassman student of the month for January. Makenzie is a sophomore from the DuBois Area School District currently enrolled at Jeff Tech in the Electrical Construction CTE program.

At school, Makenzie is involved in CTSO (Career and Technical Student Organization) and participates in the Ski Club. In her spare time, you can find her working at Alvetro’s Garden Center or reading, writing or hanging out with friends. Her future plans include going to Penn State and earning a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

Caylee Hess, pictured on the right, is the Jeff Tech upperclassman student of the month for January. Caylee is a senior from the DuBois Area School District enrolled in the Cosmetology CTE program at the school. Like Mackenzie, she is a member of CTSO. She is also a member of NTHS (National Technical Honor Society) and the Art Club. Her hobbies include sleeping and helping others in any way she can. Her future plans include working locally as a cosmetologist.