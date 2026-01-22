CLEARFIELD— Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield is excited to launch its new Community Series with a Community Business Spotlight Craft Night featuring local favorite Clearfield Apparel. The event will take place on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield.

This fun, winter-themed community event invites residents, neighbors, and community members to come together in a relaxed, social setting while supporting local businesses. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase apparel from Clearfield Apparel and decorate and personalize their items on site, making it a hands-on craft experience for all ages. Light refreshments will be provided.

“This event is about more than crafting,” said a representative from Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield. “It’s about bringing people together, highlighting local businesses, and creating meaningful, enjoyable experiences for our community.”

In addition to the craft night, the community is invited to enjoy delicious food from The Bread Truck, a popular local food truck that will be onsite Saturday, January 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Bread Truck is known for its amazing hoagies and fresh salads. Community members are encouraged to stop by and support this outstanding local business.

The Community Business Spotlight Craft Night marks the beginning of Colonial Courtyard’s Community Series, a new initiative designed to support local businesses while fostering connections between residents, management, and the broader Clearfield community.

Community members are encouraged to RSVP by calling (814) 765-2246 and to follow Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield on Facebook for event updates and announcements.

For more information about this event or about Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield, please call (814) 765-2246.