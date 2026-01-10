HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team built a big lead in Friday’s game against Curwensville at Lamont Close Gymnasium, going on a 19-0 run that gave it a 23-2 advantage early in the second quarter.

The Tide responded with a 13-0 run of their own to pull to within eight points of the Knights, but they weren’t able to get any closer in a 57-43 loss.

“I’m proud of how we responded in the second, third, and fourth quarters,” Curwensville head coach Josh Tkacik said. “We won those three quarters by executing our game plan. However, you play four quarters, you got to play the entire game. Hats off to Moshannon Valley and Coach (Justin) Rydbom for being able to execute for all four quarters. It was a great game. There is no quit in Curwensville basketball.”

Evan McCartney paced the Tide with 17 points and six rebounds, while Owen Dimmick added 12 points. The pair combined to connect on seven 3-pointers.

Jaxx Peoples added nine points and six boards for the Tide.

“OD and Evan really shouldered the scoring for us,” Tkacik said. “Jaxx gave us a nice boost as did Colby (Proud). For us to find more success in the wins and loss column, we really need more guys consistently contributing with scoring in the latter half of the season.”

Curwensville slipped to 2-8 overall and 1-2 in the ICC.

The Tide play Keystone Saturday in the Clarion University Showcase.

Curwensville—43

Owen Dimmick 3 3-4 12, Evan McCartney 6 2-2 17, Breck Finn 0 0-0 0, Tuck Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Dante Lezzer 1 0-1 2, Colby Proud 1 0-0 3, Jaxx Peoples 4 1-1 9. Totals: 15 6-8 43.

Moshannon Valley—57

Jensen Hansel 1 1-2 3, Kaden Mills 7 3-8 19, Brennan Canner 4 0-0 8, Troy Canner 5 0-0 10, Bo Washell 6 1-1 13, Carter Weakland 2 0-0 4, Valent Cervenak 0 0-0 0, Colby Reifer 0 0-0 0, Sam Taylor 0 0-0 0, Ian Dunsmore 0 0-0 0, Caleb Benjamin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 5-11 57.

Three-pointers: Curwensville 7 (Dimmick 3, McCartney 3, Proud), Moshannon Valley 2 (Mills 2).

Score by Quarters

Curwensville 2 17 12 12—43

Moshannon Valley 17 12 16 12—57

GOLDEN TIDE SCOREBOARD: