INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating multiple reported indecent exposure incidents in Indiana County and are asking for any information that could assist investigators.

According to state police, the incidents involve victims traveling by horse and buggy and occurred in different locations across the county between October 2025 and January 2026.

The first incident was reported on October 14, 2025, around 10:45 a.m. along State Route 954 between Hemlock Acres Road and Alabran Road in West Mahoning Township. Indiana County. State police said a female victim reported that an unknown white male operating an early-2000s blue Suzuki Burgman 400 scooter-style motorcycle followed her while she traveled northbound by horse and buggy. The suspect reportedly stopped along the roadway, exited the motorcycle, and exposed himself before pulling alongside the victim and exposing himself again prior to fleeing the area.

A second incident occurred on November 25, 2025, between approximately 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. near Reading Run Road and Whitesell Road, in South Mahoning Township, Indiana County, In this incident, an Amish female traveling by horse and buggy reported being approached by an unknown white male operating a gray van with a single blue stripe near the fender on each side. State police said the suspect stopped his vehicle, exited, exposed himself, and attempted to get the victim to approach before fleeing the area.

A third incident was reported on January 7, 2026, around 9:00 a.m. in West Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Police say a 44-year-old female traveling by horse and buggy reported that an unknown male pulled alongside her and exposed his genitals. The suspect was described as a white male operating a white or silver minivan, last seen traveling north on Stephenson Road.

State police are investigating whether the incidents are connected and are asking for the public’s assistance.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the areas mentioned or who has information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney at (814) 938-0510.

