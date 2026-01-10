NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man who had been the subject of a month-long search by state police was found deceased on Friday afternoon at a local cemetery.

According to officials, Brandon Michael Franklin, 40, was located at the New Bethlehem Cemetery on Lafayette Street. Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was called to the scene at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, January 9, 2026.

Franklin had been reported missing to Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning on December 11, 2025, after last being seen leaving the Press Your Luck Casino on December 6.

While the discovery concludes the search efforts, authorities state that the cause of death is pending at this time. The case remains under active investigation.

The post Missing Man Found Dead in New Bethlehem appeared first on exploreJefferson.