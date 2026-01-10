HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Johnson & Johnson plans to build a next-generation cell therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania, continuing its long-standing investment in the Commonwealth and creating hundreds of advanced manufacturing jobs, according to state officials.

The announcement was made on Friday, January 9th, by Rick Siger, Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, emphasizing that the project strengthens Pennsylvania’s position as a leader in the biotech and life sciences industries.

Siger welcomed Johnson & Johnson’s continued investment, citing Pennsylvania’s strong research network, skilled workforce, and location as the main reasons the company chose to stay and grow in the Commonwealth.

Johnson & Johnson focuses on Innovative Medicine and MedTech solutions and employs more than 138,000 people worldwide. The company already employs thousands of workers across multiple Pennsylvania locations, including research, development, and manufacturing facilities.

“Our investment in a next-generation cell therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania builds on Johnson & Johnson’s 140-year legacy as an American innovation engine tackling the world’s toughest healthcare challenges,” said Joaquin Duato, chairman and chief executive officer of Johnson & Johnson. “The new facility will increase our already significant footprint in the Commonwealth, adding U.S.-based jobs to manufacture cutting-edge medicines for patients.”

State officials said the project reflects continued growth in Pennsylvania’s biotech ecosystem. Other life sciences companies, including Eurofins, Apozeal Pharmaceuticals, B. Braun, and GSK, have recently announced expansions across the Commonwealth.

The specific town or county wasn’t detailed in the announcement.

Pennsylvania’s life sciences sector employs more than 100,000 people across nearly 3,100 companies and research institutions. Over the past five years, Pennsylvania-based researchers and companies have secured more than 10,700 life sciences patents, ranking the state fourth nationwide, according to the Commonwealth.

