Ingredients

1 cup applesauce

1/2 cup oil

1 cup sugar

1 3/4 cup bread flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 egg slightly beaten

1 cup raisins

Directions

~Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

~Mix all ingredients and stir each time you add an ingredient. Pour into a greased 8×4-inch pan.

~Cook about 1 hour (or until done).

