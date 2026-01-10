Ingredients
1 cup applesauce
1/2 cup oil
1 cup sugar
1 3/4 cup bread flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon cloves
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1 egg slightly beaten
1 cup raisins
Directions
~Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
~Mix all ingredients and stir each time you add an ingredient. Pour into a greased 8×4-inch pan.
~Cook about 1 hour (or until done).
