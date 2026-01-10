SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver lost control on I-80 in Clearfield County, slamming underneath a tractor-trailer’s rear unit, according to a report released by State Police in DuBois.

Police say the crash occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 99 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, around 5:33 p.m. on December 26, 2025.

According to PSP DuBois, 59-year-old Vincent McLaughlin, of Oconto, Wisconsin, was traveling eastbound in a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C300 when he attempted to pass a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer operated by 38-year-old Luis Carlos Leon Rondon, of Louisville, Kentucky.

During the maneuver, McLaughlin lost control of his vehicle and struck Rondon’s vehicle, causing his car to be partially underneath the trailer, according to police.

Police say McLaughlin’s vehicle sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash. Rondon’s vehicle sustained minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Mottman’s Towing assisted at the scene.

McLaughlin was cited for a traffic violation, according to police.

PSP DuBois released the above report on January 9, 2026.

