CLARION — After not being able to close out the game the night before, a 45-32 loss to Mo Valley, the Curwensville Lady Tide had to immediately get back into game mode, and also load the bus for a road trip. The hour-long drive led them to Clarion, and a showdown with the Lady Raiders of Cameron County, for a neutral-site contest.

It was just as long a drive home, but it was one of disappointment, as Cameron County overwhelmed the Tide from start to finish, handing them a 51-8 loss to drop the girls to 1-8 on the season.

It was evident that the Lady Raiders were roaring out the gate, jumping out to a 14-3 lead after one quarter. They would roll on through the second, limiting the Lady Tide to a single free throw in the following eight minutes, taking a 28-point cushion into the locker room.

Cameron County put the running clock into effect during the third quarter, but still managed to hold Curwensville to only two field goals on the night. For the Lady Raiders, both Ava Hilfriger and Clara Clark matched stats as they led all scoring with 12 points each. Briah Peoples accounted for half of Curwensville’s eight points.

Curwensville is back home on Monday, January 12, when they play host to Williamsburg.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 3 1 2 2 – 8

Cameron County 14 18 10 9 – 51

Curwensville – 8

Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0, Addison Warren 0 0-0 0, Jayda Gaul 0 0-0 0, Briah Peoples 1 2-4 4, Kylah Wos 1 0-0 2, Abby Covert 0 0-0 0, Cheyanna Barnett 0 0-0 0, Adelyn Koval 0 0-2 0, Ella McCracken 0 1-2 1, Lucy Tkacik 0 1-2 1, Tess Wheeler 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 2 4-10 8.

Cameron County – 51

Ava Hilfriger 6 0-0 12, Trinity Earle 2 0-0 4, Clara Clark 6 0-0 12, Addison McAuray 0 0-0 0, Elsie Bresslin 2 2-4 7, Norah Kulek 3 1-2 8, Sofia Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Milla Mogaro 1 1-2 4, Camri McKimman 0 0-0 0, Mia Martinez 0 0-0 0, Peyton Bacon 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 21 4-8 51.

