“This Week’s Good News” is a weekly round-up of a few “feel good” stories that GANT News has shared with its readers. Area groups, organizations, churches and readers are encouraged to share their stories for publication consideration. Submissions can be made via e-mail at news@gantdaily.com.
Start 2026 Outdoors: Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Hosts First Day Hikes Across the Commonwealth’s Public Lands
Everything Joyful About the Holidays. Merry Christmas to You!
Treasurer Stacy Garrity Announces Expanded Access to PA ABLE Savings Program for Pennsylvanians with Disabilities
Cub Scouts Bring Cheer to Colonial Courtyard
Lady Tide go 3-3 at Central Mountain Duals
Christmas Film Based on Local Man Now Streaming
Grampian Lions Club Announces Christmas Lighting Contest Winners
Clearfield Alliance Christian School Announces Students of the Month