LICKINGVILLE, Pa. – Hemlock Grove Realty, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of two new agents to its growing team: Corbyn Brown and Jenn Lander.

Corbyn Brown is a Clarion County Eagle Scout with more than five years of experience in the construction industry. His hands-on background gives him a strong understanding of the materials, labor, and processes involved in building a home. Whether clients are purchasing their first home, selling a current property, or investing in real estate, Corbyn is committed to guiding them through every step of the process.

Jenn Lander graduated as Valedictorian of West Forest High School and went on to Clarion University, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Paralegal Studies, graduating magna cum laude. She also completed a minor in real estate. With professional experience in real estate closings, Jenn brings valuable legal knowledge to the buying and selling process and is eager to assist clients with their real estate needs.

Hemlock Grove Realty is led by Amanda Hepinger, Managing Broker, who brings more than 15 years of experience in the real estate industry. Together, the team is dedicated to providing knowledgeable, personalized service to clients throughout the region.

Hemlock Grove Realty, LLC assists buyers and sellers with real estate transactions throughout northwest Pennsylvania, including Clarion, Forest, Venango, and Jefferson Counties.

(814) 229-7283

HemlockGroveRealty@gmail.com

