REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A Reynoldsville resident faces multiple felony charges after authorities say he broke into a nearby home twice to steal household goods and copper piping.

According to the criminal complaint, Reynoldsville Borough Police arrested 39-year-old Joseph Michael Johnston on December 17 after a witness reported seeing him carrying items out of a basement on Ohio Street in Reynoldsville, Jefferson County, Pa.

The investigation began when Chief Tammy Murray received a call about a male walking from a basement door at 220 Ohio Street toward an apartment building on Lewis Street, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The caller identified the man as Joseph Johnston.

Police say the owner of the Ohio Street residence had died on December 2, the complaint notes.

According to the criminal complaint, Chief Murray obtained video from a witness showing Johnston carrying items covered by a blanket from the Ohio Street house to his residence.

When officers questioned Johnston at his apartment, he admitted to taking a microwave and a safe, according to the affidavit. The complaint states that Johnston also confessed to cutting copper out of the basement. Johnston also admitted to breaking into a different house near a local car wash, the complaint continues.

According to the affidavit, Johnston told police he first entered the Ohio Street residence on December 5 to remove a microwave, a chair, and a small safe. The complaint notes that he returned on December 17 at approximately 4:00 a.m. to shut off the water and cut out copper pipes and fittings. Johnston allegedly used a blanket to hide two buckets of stolen copper as he carried them home, according to the complaint.

Johnston was arraigned on December 17 before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following offenses:

Burglary — Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1 (two counts)

Criminal Trespass–Break Into Structure, Felony 2 (two counts)

Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3 (two counts)

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

According to court documents, Johnston is being held in the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post $80,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 30 at 9:45 a.m. with Judge Inzana presiding.

