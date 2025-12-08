CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Ford is offering an incredible opportunity for truck buyers: 0% financing for up to 60 months on the new 2025 F-150 lineup.

This special financing makes it easier than ever to drive home America’s favorite pickup.

A Wide Selection of Models

Shoppers will find one of the strongest selections of F-150s available, including:

STX, XLT, and Tremor packages

Multiple engine options: the 2.7L EcoBoost, 3.5L EcoBoost, the classic V8, and the innovative PowerBoost hybrid

Built Right, Ready to Work

Ordered right with practical features designed for real-world use:

Spray-in bed liners for durability

Tow packages for heavy-duty hauling

Tailgate steps for convenience

Heated seats for comfort in every season

Why Buy Local?

Clarion Ford takes pride in serving the community. When you purchase locally, your money stays local, supporting businesses and families right here in Clarion.

Connect With Clarion Ford

To learn more about this financing offer or to explore the 2025 F-150 lineup, contact Clarion Ford today. Stay up to date on the latest deals, events, and inventory by following Clarion Ford on Facebook.

