Ingredients
4 medium potatoes
3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1/2 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons buffalo wing sauce, divided
1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1 tablespoon canola oil
2 tablespoons white vinegar
2 tablespoons butter
Additional sour cream and chopped green onions
Directions
~Preheat oven to 375°F.
~Scrub and pierce potatoes. Bake for 1 hour or until tender.
~When cool enough to handle, cut each potato in half lengthwise. Scoop out the pulp, leaving thin shells.
~In a large bowl, mash the pulp with 1/2 cup cheese, sour cream, and 1 tablespoon buffalo wing sauce. Spoon into potato shells. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Place on a baking sheet.
~Bake 8-12 minutes longer or until heated through.
~Meanwhile, sprinkle chicken with salt and chili powder.
~In a large skillet, cook chicken in oil over medium heat for 6-8 minutes or until no longer pink. Stir in the vinegar, butter, and remaining buffalo wing sauce; cook and stir 2-3 minutes longer. Spoon chicken mixture over potatoes.
~Serve with additional sour cream and onions.
