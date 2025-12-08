Ingredients

4 medium potatoes

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons buffalo wing sauce, divided

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 tablespoons butter

Additional sour cream and chopped green onions

Directions

~Preheat oven to 375°F.

~Scrub and pierce potatoes. Bake for 1 hour or until tender.

~When cool enough to handle, cut each potato in half lengthwise. Scoop out the pulp, leaving thin shells.

~In a large bowl, mash the pulp with 1/2 cup cheese, sour cream, and 1 tablespoon buffalo wing sauce. Spoon into potato shells. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Place on a baking sheet.

~Bake 8-12 minutes longer or until heated through.

~Meanwhile, sprinkle chicken with salt and chili powder.

~In a large skillet, cook chicken in oil over medium heat for 6-8 minutes or until no longer pink. Stir in the vinegar, butter, and remaining buffalo wing sauce; cook and stir 2-3 minutes longer. Spoon chicken mixture over potatoes.

~Serve with additional sour cream and onions.

If you have a recipe that you would like to share with exploreJeffersonPA.com readers, send it to info@explorejeffersonpa.com with the subject: Jefferson County Recipe of the Day.

The post Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Chicken-Topped Potatoes appeared first on exploreJefferson.