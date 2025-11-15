Water safety starts with reliable gear. Knowing the top signs it’s time to replace your life jackets, from visible wear to buoyancy loss, is crucial.

A reliable life jacket, or personal flotation device (PFD), is a non-negotiable piece of safety equipment for any water activity. Over time, however, exposure to the elements and general wear can reduce its effectiveness. Knowing the key signs that it’s time to replace your life jackets is essential for staying safe on the water.

Check for Visible Damage

Start with a thorough visual inspection. Look for rips, tears, or holes in the fabric, which can compromise the device’s integrity.

Also, pay close attention to signs of UV damage, such as faded or discolored material, as sunlight breaks down the fabric and foam over time. Compromised or frayed stitching is another major red flag because it indicates the seams may not hold under stress.

Test Buoyancy and Hardware

A life jacket’s buoyancy can degrade even if it looks fine. Gently squeeze the foam sections; if they feel stiff, brittle, or compressed, the flotation material has likely lost its effectiveness.

Submerging the jacket in a controlled environment, like a pool, can also reveal waterlogging. Don’t forget to check all hardware, such as zippers to ensure they move smoothly and buckles for cracks or breaks. Any corrosion on metal parts means it’s time for a replacement.

Assess the Fit and Certifications

A PFD only works if it fits correctly. If your body has changed or the straps no longer hold a snug fit, the jacket may not function properly in an emergency.

Additionally, you should check the manufacturer’s label. This tag contains vital information, including its U.S. Coast Guard approval status. Illegible or missing labels mean the jacket is no longer compliant and must be retired.

Look for Mold, Mildew, and Odors

Improper storage often leads to mold or mildew growth, which can create persistent odors and break down the life jacket’s materials. If you notice discoloration from mold or a musty smell that cleaning can’t remove, the internal foam is likely compromised and harboring bacteria. This is a clear indicator that the PFD is unsafe for use.

Before you head out, double-check your gear and review state rules that reference USCG approvals; for example, if you live in the Lone Star State, familiarize yourself with the must-know Texas life jacket laws. Know your state regulations for a safer adventure on the water. By regularly performing these simple checks, you can confidently determine the signs it’s time to replace your life jackets.