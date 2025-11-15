HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Departments of Labor & Industry and Human Services announced a record donation of 1,085 stuffed toys earlier this week, all of which were approved for safety by state inspectors.

The toys will be distributed to Pennsylvania families through the DHS’s Holiday Wish program, according to a press release.

“This annual tradition reminds us of what public service is truly about: protecting people’s safety while spreading hope and joy to families across Pennsylvania,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “In times that can feel especially heavy, small acts of generosity can make a big difference.”

Under state law, L&I’s Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety must inspect all new stuffed toy samples for contents, choking hazards, and general safety.

Toys that pass inspection receive a registration number, which is required on every stuffed toy sold in the Commonwealth. L&I accumulates hundreds of toy samples each year through this process.

The delivery of 1,085 stuffed toys on Thursday is a 45 percent increase from last year’s 749 donated toys and sets a new record.

More than 50 of this year’s donated toys are made of recycled materials, according to the announcement.

Last year, Governor Josh Shapiro signed Act 30 of 2024, which updated the Stuffed Toy Manufacturing Act. The act eliminated a ban on using recycled materials in stuffed toys sold in Pennsylvania. The law still requires toys to be safe, properly labeled, and free from harmful substances.

The Holiday Wish program was started in 1989 by DHS employees.

“We are proud to partner across state government to help make the holidays better and brighter for the families we serve,” said DHS Executive Deputy Secretary Andrew Barnes.

Barnes encouraged Pennsylvanians having trouble financially to reach out to DHS to apply for assistance.

According to the release, caseworkers at local DHS County Assistance Offices identify families and older adults in need to participate in the Holiday Wish program. State employees then sponsor a family or individual to ensure they receive gifts.

Commonwealth agencies and the Pennsylvania National Guard will meet in December to distribute the gifts.

Applications for public assistance programs can be submitted online through the COMPASS website.

