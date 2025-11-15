Sandy Blaise Notto, 81, of Reynoldsville, peacefully passed away and made his journey Home to his Heavenly Father on November 11, 2025.

He was surrounded by the love of his family during his final moments, a reflection of the deep bonds he nurtured throughout his life.

Sandy is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Carol D. Notto.

Together they built a family defined by love and dedication.

Sandy leaves behind their children: Patricia (David) Johnston, Mary (Martin) Poliyak, Jeffrey Notto, and Michael Notto.

He was a proud grandfather to nine grandchildren and was blessed with many great-grandchildren.

In addition to his immediate family, Sandy is survived by his sister, Angeline (Notto) Domitrovich of DuBois; his brother-in-law, Richard Smyers of North Carolina; and his sister-in-law, Greta Notto of Reynoldsville, and many nieces and nephews.

Sandy was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Clara Notto Sr., brother, Louis “Sonny” Notto Jr., sisters, Jacqueline (Notto) Martin, Louise “Bucky”(Notto) Cribbs, infant sister, Mary B. Notto, and great-grandson, Cash M. Poliyak.

In honoring Sandy’s request, there will be no public viewing.

Mass will be held Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 607 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Adamson Funeral Chapel & Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

