HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced a $400,000 investment on Thursday to connect veterans with competitive job opportunities and address barriers to gainful employment.

The funding is for L&I’s Veterans Employment Program, or VEP. According to the department, VEP projects help bridge gaps by funding innovative strategies and strengthening existing support systems.

“Pennsylvania’s veterans have already proven their dedication through service to our country, and they deserve every opportunity to thrive when they return home,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker.

Walker added that the Shapiro Administration is committed to helping veterans and their families overcome barriers to employment and build meaningful careers.

“When our veterans transition from military service into meaningful civilian careers, everyone benefits,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Their leadership, discipline, and problem-solving skills make them an incredible asset to Pennsylvania’s workforce.”

Eligible applicants for the grants include local workforce development boards, non-profit entities, community-based organizations, and educational institutions.

One grant will go toward a project serving veterans and their spouses across the Commonwealth. Another grant will go toward a program serving veterans and their spouses, specifically in Delaware County.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on December 5, 2025. This funding opportunity is 100 percent state-funded.

More information about Veterans Employment Program grant funding can be found on L&I’s website.

