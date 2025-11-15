Leonard “Lenny” Martino Jr., 73, a McCullough Avenue, Brockway, PA resident, died on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on July 31, 1952, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Leonard “Nardy” and Mercedes Colella Martino.

On June 22, 1974, he was married to Joni Taylor and she survives.

Retired, Lenny had been employed as a mould maker at Owens/Brockway Glass and later for Ross Mould.

He was a member at St. Tobias Church in Brockway, and the Sons of Italy Club, also in Brockway.

Lenny enjoyed riding his bike and he and Joni could be seen just about anywhere in town enjoying a sunny day.

He also enjoyed cheering on the Raiders and the Boston Celtics.

Lenny never missed attending any of his grandchildren’s soccer or basketball games.

Perhaps his greatest joy just came from spending time with family and friends on the back porch.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by sons, Brad (Malissa) Martino, also of Brockway, and Andy (Haley) Martino of Brookville; a sister, Connie Mowrey of St. Petersburg, Florida; a brother, Dominic (Pam) Martino of Treasure Lake, and two grandchildren, Mia and Luke, and a third granddaughter on the way. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Louie and Vincent Martino.

Visitation will be on Saturday, November 15 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the chapel at St. Tobias Church in Brockway.

Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 12 p.m., with Fr. John Detisch presiding.

Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Basketball or Brockway Soccer Boosters Clubs. PO Box 295. Falls Creek, PA 15840.

The Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

