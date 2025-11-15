PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at three people and threatened to kill them during an incident at his residence, according to court documents.

Court documents show the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed nine charges against 60-year-old Jeffrey A. Smith on November 6 in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office:

Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts) Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched on November 6 to a home on Maryland Avenue in Punxsutawney for a report of a man with a long gun threatening to shoot people.

Police spoke with two people who reported they went to Smith’s home to pick up a relative who was there helping Smith with work. The relative had texted one of them that he “needed him right away,” the complaint states.

When the two individuals pulled up to the house, Smith was holding a black long gun that looked like a shotgun, the complaint indicates.

Police arrived at the residence and found Smith in the yard with a long gun on a table next to him. He was taken into custody.

The complaint notes Smith “stated that his wife was having an affair” and he “seemed to be under the influence of something other than alcohol.”

Police seized a Harrington & Richardson .410 shotgun. A search of Smith uncovered two .410 shotgun shells in his pocket, according to the complaint.

Smith was arraigned on November 6 before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana. He was placed in the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post $20,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 24 with Judge Mizerock presiding.