JOHNSTOWN – A resident of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 168 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, on his conviction of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.

United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines imposed the sentence on Jason Lentz, 31, on October 14, 2025.

According to information presented to the Court, in and around January 2024, in the Western District of Pennsylvania, Lentz possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Acting United States Attorney Rivetti commended the Pennsylvania State Police; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and Drug Enforcement Administration for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Lentz