REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A local man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to the discovery of illegal firearms and drugs, according to court documents.

State Police in DuBois filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Storm Michael Armagost, of DuBois, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, October 14.

The charges stem from a traffic stop that occurred in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County, on October 5.

According to the criminal complaint, a state trooper initiated a traffic stop on a red Toyota sedan on East Main Street after observing it leave a “known drug residence.” The trooper was aware that the registered owner of the vehicle had a suspended driver’s license and an active warrant for retail theft, the complaint states.

The driver, later identified as Storm Armagost, was observed with his hands out the window and appeared anxious, according to the complaint. The complaint notes that the trooper observed a band-aid on Armagost’s neck near his artery, which the trooper recognized as a common injection site for drug users.

When asked for his driver’s license, Armagost said he did not have it on him, the complaint indicates.

Armagost was asked to exit the vehicle. He told the trooper he had a knife in his front right pocket. When the trooper went to retrieve the knife, a fully loaded Glock magazine with 17 rounds was found in the same pocket, the complaint states.

Upon finding the magazine, Armagost allegedly said, “that’s not mine, I just found it,” according to the complaint.

A criminal history check revealed that Armagost has prior felony convictions, making him a person not to possess firearms, the complaint says.

During the stop, a trooper observed that Armagost’s pupils were constricted and showed no reaction to light, which are signs of impairment by a controlled substance, according to the complaint. Armagost became argumentative when asked about his drug use but agreed to perform standard field sobriety tests, during which a trooper noticed a white residue in his right nostril, the complaint indicates.

Armagost was taken into custody.

A subsequent search of the vehicle on October 9 uncovered a .410 caliber shotgun, a Glock 19 9mm handgun, ammunition, suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, and various items of drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

Armagost was arraigned at 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday, October 14, on the following charges:

Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2 (two counts)

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Firearms Not To Be Carried W/O License, Felony 3

Make Repairs/Sell/Etc Offense Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (two counts)

Marijuana-Small Amt Personal Use, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post $80,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, at 1:00 p.m. with Judge Inzana presiding.

