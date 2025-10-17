CLEARFIELD- The allotted budget for the 2025 calendar year for the Clearfield Regional Police Department from Clearfield Borough Council has been a hot topic in recent months, as the funding that was approved at the beginning of the year has now ran it’s course.

Borough Council President Pro-Tem, Ann Jane Ross, announced that the final payment in the budgeted $1 million for 2025 was paid to the police department on October 9, an $88,750 payment. However, with two months left in the calendar year, discussion on how to pay the police for the next two months has brought up a lot of concern among citizens.

Rick Mattern said to council during the public comment section to start the night that he was troubled how council was considering taking out a potential loan in order to finance the police for a time period, calling it a “flawed or unseen process.” He also noted that the loan would fix the budget impasse because it would be the citizens having to foot the interest to pay it off.

Christy Fulton then approached the podium, stating that it’s not a secret that what was budgeted for the police from council was not the same as what the police commission had allotted back in January. It went as far as speaking how taxes were paid, and services were paid for, but said that protecting the people of the borough and surrounding townships shouldn’t be based on financial issues. Because of there not being an agreement on matching budgets, it was said that what should have been done, in the citizen’s eyes, then both sides needed to refer back to the 2024 budget.

Mayor Mason Strouse (left) swears in Borough Council’s new First Ward Representative Bruce Fair.

Council went to an executive session beginning at approximately 5:45, lasting nearly an hour, before returning for the regular meeting. Borough Solicitor, Patrick Lavelle, noted the executive session was to discuss ongoing litigation, and also funding the borough police department in some fashion.

However, when the option to make a motion to approve additional funding beyond the allotted $1 million in the budget, approximately $215,000 according to the agenda, no motion was made to go further, dying on the floor with no further mention.

Borough Council’s First Ward position was voted on to start the evening, with both Todd Orsich and Bruce Fair in attendance to hear the votes by council. The overall vote went in favor of Fair by a 5-0 vote. He took his seat after Mayor Mason Strouse swore him in, immediately going in on the executive session.

Mayor Strouse presented Lynel Wisor with a certificate of appreciation for his effort in cleaning Witmer Park to keep it looking nice for all borough citizens.

Strouse also presented a certificate to Lynel Wisor, a young child who made an effort to keep Witmer Park clean. All in attendance applauded his efforts to help as Strouse handed him his certificate in front of his mother, and younger sister.

Council approved street material bids from multiple companies for multiple materials. Six total companies sent in bids for multiple different materials, none of which sent in a price on all requested by council. Bucktail Excavators, Center Concrete, Glenn Hawbaker and Highway LLC all saw bids be approved for concrete, limestone, asphalt and stock pile patch. Snow removal bids were also opened, but only B-Joe sent in a bid, which was quickly approved. It was noted that they would be called only when necessary in case the need came for removal of a major amount of snowfall.

Other notes from Thursday’s meeting:

Accepted the resignation of Sue Reed from the Zoning Hearing Board.

Borough manager, Julie Brooks, was approved to have the amount of funding she can approve increased from $1000 to $10,000, which would allow for repairs needed on equipment for them to be available, along with other bills to be paid in order to avoid late fees.

Resolution for STMP implementation grant for $80,000, with a match of $8000 to be included in the 2026 budget. The grant will be used to update computers and other technology within the borough.

The Finance Committee Budget meetings will resume on Tuesday, November 5, at 4:30 p.m. The weekly meetings that were slated for October 15, 22, and 29 will not take place. Fair asked why three consecutive meetings would be cancelled, to which Brooks noted that it was simply a matter of lack of time by most members. Having the meetings resume next month would, in her eyes, give the committee time to adjust in order to meet once again.

Council will not return to session until Thursday, November 6, for their committee meeting at 5 p.m.