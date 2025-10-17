PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – The 24th Annual Pizza & Prevention campaign, launched on October 5th in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, is well underway. Punxsutawney Fire Department and Punxsy Pizza are deep into their October efforts to raise critically needed funds for our local heroes.

Community support has been fantastic so far, but the fire department still needs your help to offset the skyrocketing costs of essential equipment.

Pictured left to right: Don Bosak, Chief of Punxsutawney Central Fire Department, and Olivia Gassner, Scott Anthony, and Kayla Latta, of Punxsy Pizza.

Here are the two main ways the community can participate and donate through the rest of October:

The 343 Online Raffle: Hurry, Don’t Miss Out!

The online raffle features 343 prizes to be chanced off. This significant number honors the 343 firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001.

How to Participate: Purchase chances for a donation of $12.50.

Prizes: Winners will receive a variety of prizes, including Chief Pizzas from Punxsy Pizza and money-saving scratch-off tickets. (All prizes were generously donated by Punxsy Pizza.)

How to Win: Winners will be notified via the Punxsutawney Fire Department social media page. Arrangements can be made for prize pickup or mailing.

The October Pizza Pledge: Every Chief Pizza Counts

Scott Anthony, owner of Punxsy Pizza, has made the entire month of October a fundraising opportunity. For every Chief Pizza purchased this month, $9.11 is being donated directly to the Punxsutawney Central Fire Department.

Scott Anthony told exploreJeffersonPA.com, “The support in the first half of the month has been encouraging. It is an honor to see that Pizza & Prevention has stayed relevant all these years. As we move through National Pizza Month, let’s work together to show how pizza can be a purposeful part of our community.”

This initiative also provides a chance to meet your volunteer firefighters, who are working alongside the Punxsy Pizza team during the weekends.

Progress Report: The Critical Need for Funds

Your donations are urgently needed.

Scott Depp, President of Central Fire Department, explains that post-COVID costs have created a major crisis for volunteer fire services: “Equipment costs have skyrocketed. For example, a new fire engine that would have cost us around $449,000 just a few years ago now costs in excess of $850,000. Similarly, a single set of turnout gear—essential protection for our firefighters—has nearly doubled in cost, now over $4,200 per set. This is our only community-run fundraiser, and every dollar is vital.”

The newer, better equipment purchased with these funds keeps our dedicated firefighters safer and enables them to complete their duties of protecting your lives and property more effectively.

As of Monday, October 6th, the community had already raised over $1,500! Anthony and Depp urge everyone to keep the momentum going as we head into the second half of the month.

Please support this 24th annual event!

This year’s generous sponsors are Punxsutawney Fraternal Order of Eagles, Grande’ Cheese, Nappies Food Service, WPP Dough Company, and Stello Foods.

