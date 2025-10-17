DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare leaders spend a large portion of their time ensuring that the people in the communities served have access to high quality healthcare. When their workday is over, on weekends and when they take PTO, many volunteer with diverse organizations to help those in need or to strengthen our communities.

Many Penn Highlands Healthcare leaders and employees in Northwestern Pennsylvania volunteer hundreds of hours of service.

Michele Billotte, Penn Highlands Healthcare Corporate Director of Coding, volunteers with the Community Clothes Closet in Bigler, PA.

“My husband introduced me to the program which is sponsored by his employer,” explained Michele. The Clothes Closet opened in February 2024 to provide clothing to people in need in the community.”

Michele volunteers to sort and organize the donated clothing. The Clothes Closet accepts clothing and shoes for men, women and children. All sizes are accepted. Michele enjoys volunteering with the organization because each time she helps at the site, she meets other volunteers from the community.

Community Clothes Closet is located at 33 Bigler Road in Bigler, PA. To learn how to donate or for more information, visit their Facebook page Community Clothes Closet.