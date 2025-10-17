DALLAS, Pa. (EYT) — The public will soon have the chance to vote for Pennsylvania’s 2026 River of the Year, and organizations are now invited to submit nominations for their favorite waterway.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR), the nomination period is open until 5:00 p.m. on November 21, 2025.

Selected nominations will be open for public voting in late November.

“POWR is thrilled to announce the opening of the nomination period for the 2026 Pennsylvania River of the Year,” said POWR representative Janet Sweeney. “This highly anticipated program shines a spotlight on the Commonwealth’s treasured waterways.”

Sweeney added that the program is a friendly competition for Pennsylvanians to support their favorite rivers.

The nominating organization for the winning river will receive a $15,000 grant to help fund River of the Year activities. The local host is expected to organize a year-long series of events to celebrate the river, including a River of the Year Sojourn.

All Pennsylvania waterways are eligible for nomination, except for the winners from the past five years. These include the Delaware River (2025), Allegheny River (2024), Susquehanna North Branch (2023), French Creek (2022), and Shenango River (2021).

POWR administers the River of the Year program with funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The honor is designed to raise public awareness of specific rivers and recognize conservation needs and achievements.

To nominate a river or waterway, please visit https://pecpa.org/apply.

For more information about the River of the Year program, visit www.pawatersheds.org.

