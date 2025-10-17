CLEARFIELD – A bench warrant has been issued for a Clearfield man accused of inappropriately touching two juveniles at the River Walk in Clearfield.

Jayesh Patel, 41, was charged with two misdemeanor counts each of indecent assault-without consent of other, indecent assault person less than 16 years old, disorderly conduct, and open lewdness, as well as summary harassment in response to his actions on July 19.

Patel failed to appear for his preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court. The hearing was held without him with all charges being held to court. The case now moves on to the court of common pleas.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received information that a group of juveniles on the River Walk were being harassed, followed and touched by an unknown male. They stated that the same thing had happened the previous night, but they did not report it.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw the group along with the man, standing together. The man approached them and made statements in broken English which were hard to understand. He identified himself as Jay Patel.

The juveniles were separated from Patel and questioned. One of them said for two days in a row, the man was on the River Walk and on both occasions he had grabbed and fondled her and her friend’s butt and breast, according to the report. He also made statements about wanting to get them some alcohol. They thought he worked at a nearby gas station.

Patel had no identification but his cousin, who owns the station, confirmed his name to police.

Patel was told that he was no longer welcome on the River Walk property and he would be receiving charges in the mail.

Later one of the juveniles called to say that Patel was in the area again and possibly had a weapon. Officers responded and after searching the area, located Patel who did not have a weapon. Patel was advised again of the complaint against him and warned that he was not permitted on the River Walk.