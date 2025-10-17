PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT)- The Kerle Tire Game of the Week travels to Punxsutawney, as the Chucks take on the Karns City Gremlins in a rematch of an instant classic just a few weeks ago that saw the Chucks rally from a 19 point deficit to beat the Gremlins 22-19.

The first meeting between the two saw Karns City score the first 19 points of the game before halftime. After the break it was all Punxsutawney, as the Chucks scored with just under a minute to play to escape with a three point win.

The Chucks, 8-0, are led by Maddox Hetrick and Jordan Rutan in the backfield. Hetrick took over at quarterback in the first game of the season and has been great, throwing for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. Rutan sits at just under 900 rushing yards on the year. Hetrick’s favorite receiver is Logan Moore, who has over 400 yards on 31 catches.

Karns City will look to avenge the loss earlier in the season, starting with the run game that has looked unstoppable, especially as of late. Cole Johnston has played great at quarterback as well, throwing for over 800 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with 400 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. Nathan Hess, Hunter Scherer, and Owen Heginbotham have all rushed for over 400 yards, and have combined for 21 touchdowns.

In what will surely be an entertaining game, both teams will look to make a statement late in the season.

Click here for the full preview of tonight’s game.

Explore Sports coverage will be streamed on exploreSportsPA.com and exploreClarion.com.

