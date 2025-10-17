JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — A preliminary hearing for a California man accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sexual relations has been rescheduled.

Court records indicate that a preliminary hearing for 31-year-old Jonathan Joseph Mota Mendoza, of Bakersfield, California, scheduled for October 9 has been continued and will resume on Monday, November 3, at 2:00 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak presiding.

Mendoza faces the following charges:

Criminal Attempt — Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Old, Felony 1

Criminal Attempt — IDSI Person Less Than 16 Years of Age, Felony 1

Criminal Attempt — Corruption of Minors — Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Criminal Attempt — Indecent Assault Person Less Than 16 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 2

He was released from Jefferson County Jail on September 24, after posting $50,000 monetary bail through a professional bondsman.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Officer Bryce Rafferty of the Brookville Police Department, the investigation began when Chief of Police Vince Markle was contacted by Brian Knepp, organizer of “814 Pred Hunters.” This group creates decoy profiles on social media to identify individuals attempting to solicit minors.

Knepp informed Chief Markle that his group had been in contact with a man using the alias “str33tsyQurz” on text messages and dating apps, who later identified himself as “Juan.” “Juan” was communicating with a group member posing as a 15-year-old female decoy. Messages provided by “814 Pred Hunters” between Aug. 19, 2025, and Sept. 18, 2025, show “Juan” making explicit comments and propositions to the decoy. The decoy had explicitly stated her age (15) at the beginning of their conversation.

Mendoza and the decoy arranged to meet at a gas station in Brookville. On Sept. 18, 2025, Chief Markle was notified that “Juan” was at a business adjacent to the gas station. Chief Markle and Officer Rafferty responded and arrested the individual, who was identified as Mendoza via his California identification card.

The criminal complaint states that Mendoza took “the steps necessary to attempt to commit sexual crimes against a minor” and “used a communication facility to contact a minor for the purpose of exploiting the minor for sexual activity, to corrupt the minor, and to communicate unlawfully with said minor.”

John Mark Ingros, Esq., is representing Mendoza as his public defender.

The post Hearing for California Man Accused of Trying to Meet Underage Girl in Brookville Continued appeared first on exploreJefferson.