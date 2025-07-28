Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the following schedule of maintenance activities in Clearfield County the week of July 28. PennDOT performs year-round maintenance in its mission to provide a safe, efficient transportation system, and the scope of work in Clearfield County for the coming week is as follows:

Crack Seal & Hot Pour Mastic

Route 53 between Pusey Lane in Beccaria Township and Route 153 in Houtzdale Borough. Monday, July 28, through Friday, August 1. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 2015 (Blue Spruce/Oak Ridge Road) between Route 53 in Bigler Township and Route 453 in Knox Township. Monday, July 28, through Friday, August 1. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 3007 (Belsena to Erhard/Douglas Road) between Route 453 in Bigler Township and Route 3022 (Ansonville Road) in Knox Township. Monday, July 28, through Friday, August 1. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 3021 (Henry’s Road) between Route 53 in Irvona Borough and Route 729 in Jordan Township. Monday, July 28, through Friday, August 1. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Crack sealing and hot pour mastic operations prevent water intrusion from seeping through cracks or joints in an asphalt road, which can lead to potholes and pavement breakup. They are proactive preventive maintenance strategies to prevent water from entering the roadways and accelerating the formation of potholes and other failures.

Manual Patching

Route 879 between the Route 322 interchange and Industrial Park Road in Lawrence Township. Monday, July 28. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 3007 (Belsena to Erhard Road) between Route 453 in Bigler Township and Route 2021 (Douglas Road) in Knox Township. Monday, July 28, through Friday, August 1. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 3032 (Shady Brook Drive) between Naulton Road and School House Road in Pike Township. Wednesday, July 30, through Friday, August 1. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Most permanent pothole patching is completed in the spring/summer when temperatures stay consistently above freezing. If maintenance crews were not repairing potholes, the road surface would break up further and require more expensive corrective measures.

Pipe Replacing & Cleaning, Ditching

Route 255 between Parrish Road and Mountain Run Road in Huston Township. Monday, July 28, through Friday, August 1. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 3014 (Black Elk Road) between Short Cut Road in Chest Township and Route 3005 (Irvona Road) in Jordan Township. Monday, July 28, through Friday, August 1. PennDOT will implement a detour using Route 3005 (Irvona Road), Route 3022 (Berwindsdale Road), and Route 3003 (Punkin Ridge Road).

Route 4014 (DuBois-Rockton Road) between David Reed Road and Home Camp Road in Sandy Township. Monday, July 28, and Tuesday, July 29. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 4005 (Greenville Pike) between Bilger’s Rocks Road and Ross Road in Pike Township. Wednesday, July 30. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 4011 (Oklahoma-Salem Road) between Maple Avenue and Sunset Drive in Sandy Township. Thursday, July 31. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 4004 (Helvetia Road) between Route 219 and Mine Road in Brady Township. Friday, August 1. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Pipe replacement and cleaning are essential in maintaining water flow around state roadways. Controlling water flow is one of the most important aspects of maintaining pavements. Uncontrolled water flow will damage both the pavement surface and the area under the pavement, which causes deterioration across the length of the pipe.

Side Dozing

Route 153 between Route 453 in Gulich Township and Route 2024 (Dimeling Road) in Boggs Township. Monday, July 28, through Friday, August 1. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 253 between the Cambria-Clearfield County line in Gulich Township and Route 53 in Houtzdale Borough. Monday, July 28, through Friday, August 1. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Route 729 between Route 253 in Gulich Township and Route 3022 (Ansonville Road) in Jordan Township. Monday, July 28, through Friday, August 1. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours.

Side dozing removes excess material from beneath guide rail areas, which improves drainage and allows water to sheet flow off the roadway. Side dozing is a crucial highway maintenance operation because when drainage systems do not function properly, water collects on the road, weakens pavement, accelerates the formation of potholes, and creates the potential for icing conditions in the winter months.

This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, emergencies, or other unforeseen interruptions.

Customers can report road concerns by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD. If calling after hours, please leave a name and phone number.

For more information on PennDOT’s maintenance activities, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/about-us/maintenanceactivities.