Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Justin O’Niel Alvarez Bench Warrant Ciara Darlene Becker Bench Warrant Christina Marie Borrero Bench Warrant Joseph Charles Cameron Bench Warrant Kathryn Marie Cowder Bench Warrant Joshua Jacob Garver Bench Warrant Jonathan E. Gilpatrick Bench Warrant Marva Monai Johnson Bench Warrant Matthew Joseph Kennedy Bench Warrant Samantha Dawn LeFort Bench Warrant Merlin Roger Loomis, Jr. Bench Warrant Markel Wayne Maines Bench Warrant Scott Lynn Martin Bench Warrant Robert James Nappo Bench Warrant Jenna Rose O’Farrell Bench Warrant Dirk Matthew Painter Bench Warrant Idion M. Perez-Rosario Bench Warrant Thomas John Phillips Bench Warrant Anthony John Reed Bench Warrant Dana Marie Rhineheimer Bench Warrant Rachelle Ricketts Bench Warrant Bradley James Ripple Bench Warrant Christine Marie Robison Bench Warrant Jennifer L. Roussey Bench Warrant David William Sekula Bench Warrant Stanley Cameron Smith Bench Warrant Michelle Lynn Stiner Bench Warrant Richard David Stone Bench Warrant Torre Lynn Stucke Bench Warrant Darlene Waugaman Bench Warrant Tyler Joel Wetzel Bench Warrant Tiffany Leanna Yanity Bench Warrant Bench Warrant