Ronald E. Mitchell, 80, of Dr’s Lane, Penfield, PA, died at home on March 11, 2025, after a brief illness. A son of the late Ambrose and Olive (Scull) Mitchell, he was born on June 6, 1944 in Penfield. On June 8, 1968, he married Margaret “Peggy” (Vargas), who survives at home. Along with his wife, Ron is survived by: …

