Clearfield, PA – Realty ONE Group Landmark’s Clearfield office is proud to announce a $500 donation to the Lawrence Township Fire Department to support the purchase of smoke detectors for local residents. This initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to community safety and well-being.

Realty One Group Landmark believes in giving back to the communities we serve.Fire safety is critical, and we are honored to support the Lawrence Township Fire Department in their efforts to ensure that every home has access to working smoke detectors.

The donation will help provide smoke detectors to residents in need, reducing fire-related risks and enhancing home safety. The Lawrence Township Fire Department expressed gratitude for the contribution, emphasizing the importance of community partnerships in promoting fire prevention measures.

Realty ONE Group Landmark remains dedicated to supporting local organizations and fostering a strong sense of community throughout Clearfield and beyond.

Pictured left to right: James Abrino, Dottie Spera, Steve Smith, Kim Kovall, Khris Brewer