Raymond L. McElhattan, Jr., 74, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Mahoning Riverside Manor. He was born September 8, 1950, in Oil City, the oldest son of Raymond and Ruth McElhattan. Ray was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Iowa. He owned his own painting …

