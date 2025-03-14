CLEARFIELD – A Philipsburg man facing felony drug charges for possessing 44 grams of methamphetamine was sentenced to state prison in Clearfield County Court Monday.

Nathan Lee Folmar, 43, was charged with manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, false identification to law enforcement, resisting arrest and 12 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia by state police after his van was spotted in Graham Township, Clearfield County on April 25, 2022.

On Monday Folmar pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor false identification to law enforcement before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman who sentenced him to serve 18 months to four years in state prison.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police noticed a van owned by Folmar who had several active warrants “for dangerous drugs” out of Harrisburg, sitting at a residence. This residence was the home of a woman for which he had an active protection from abuse order.

After notifying the woman and searching her home, the troopers went to the van where they saw a person lying partially under a bed in the back of it.

They entered the van announcing that the van being in this driveway was a violation of a PFA. The person identified himself as “Andy” and told them to get out of the van.

After the officers determined this man was actually Folmar, they attempted to take him into custody. They reportedly struggled with him as he grabbed items in the van before they secured him.

In the van they could see a black case which was found to contain a digital scale and 44 grams of methamphetamine. In a separate container they located multiple smoking devices, according to the report.

According to online court records, Folmar was charged in Dauphin County April 2, 2022 with felony manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license as well as misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A bench warrant was issued for him in that case in Feb. 2023. These charges are still pending.