Here is Friday’s schedule of events for the Central PA Outdoor and Sports Show at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

10:00a Exhibits Open Expo I, Expo II & Ag Building– $7.00 admission, children under 12 FREE. (Active duty-retired military, law enforcement, emergency medical and fire responders, nurses $2.00 off admission). FREE Door Prize Ticket with Admission. Live Drawing to be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

10:00a to 7:00p Edson Waite, Buckmaster’s Antler Scoring, Expo 1

12:00p to 2:00p Live Remote with Bigfoot Country 102.1 Expo 1

12:00p to 7:00p Coyote Weigh-ins in front of Expo II

12:00p Mark Cangemi: Elevated hunting risks and solutions. Expo II

1:00p PA Boyz Outdoors: Utilizing food plots for whitetails. Expo II

3:00p HUNTCHEF: Wild game cooking seminar Expo II

4:00p Tim Andrus: Getting ready for turkey season. Seminar Giveaway Quaker Boy Turkey calls. Expo II

5:00p Bobby Hart: How to get the most accuracy from your rifle. Expo II

7:00p Exhibits close

For more information visit https://centralpaoutdoorshow.com/