HYDE — It has been a successful January for the Clearfield Bison on the hardwood, as they took a 1-5 record in late-December and have quickly gotten above the .500-mark in a tough Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. Things did not get any easier for them in the middle of the week, as the Bald Eagle Area Eagles made the trip to the Bison Gym for another battle between the two long-time rivals going back to the Mountain League days.

The excitement for this contest lasted from opening tip until final buzzer. For 32 minutes, both squads would make things challenging, both trying to penetrate into the paint, and trying to get outside looks. The lead for either team never got more than two possessions at any point, but it was Clearfield’s strong push in the second half and being able to pull down key rebounds to put them in the win column on this night, 43-40.

Bison head coach Nate Glunt exited the locker room after speaking with his team as though he was relieved, but happy with the victory.

“These type of games, I don’t know if they give me anxiety, but they sure do make me nervous,” he said. “In our conference, you know every team is well coached and nothing is ever going to be easy. To get this win, we sure will take it.”

Starting the night with a pair of treys from both Braison Patrick and Parker Collins got things going quickly for the home squad, but Bald Eagle was not going down quietly as they continued to battle back eventually taking the lead in the second part of the opening quarter. Both squads kept things close, and honest, throughout the opening stanza, with Bald Eagle holding a 14-12 lead at the buzzer. Clearfield struggled during part of the first half trying to penetrate the 2-3 zone that the Eagles presented, while still also pressing when the Bison crossed half court.

“That’s what they do, pack it in, but don’t stand still,” Glunt said of the Eagle defense. “They are active, move, and force to make shots over the top.”

What Clearfield managed to do better than the visitors was win the battle on the glass, as Clearfield doubled-up Bald Eagle in rebounds, 26-13, with many coming on the offensive side of the ball, giving Clearfield some extended possessions that even when no points were scored, kept the ball away from Bald Eagle’s playmakers.

Bald Eagle’s Kane Wolf led everyone in scoring despite the loss, pulling in 17 points, including five three’s, with three of them coming in the second quarter. Those shots would be the only points the Eagles had in the second quarter, but they went to a draw in the quarter as the Bison also scored nine, giving the visitors a two-point advantage heading into halftime.

Clearfield’s start to the third quarter helped set the tone and get them out front quickly, as Parker Collins put up his second three-pointer to put Clearfield ahead. He and Patrick would account for all the scoring in the quarter, putting up a combined 15 points, to give the Bison a three-point lead entering the fourth. Collins, Patrick, and Evett Maines all hit double figures for the game, with Patrick finishing with 13 points, and both Collins and Maines each draining 10.

“I was liking the shots we were getting in the first half, and we only had seven turnovers as well in that half,” Glunt said. “We had offensive rebounds, but we just didn’t get the shots in the net, and that’s just basketball. We came out and executed in the third quarter, getting some of those shots we didn’t make in the first half, and in the fourth quarter we had some big offensive rebounds.

“We were able to stay patient, not turn the ball over, and work to get those shots.”

Bald Eagle kept things tight in the fourth, pulling the game into a tie at one point, 40-40. As the minutes wore on, the Bison were forced to the foul line, but were able to make the shots to get the final three points. Bald Eagle did get one last possession opportunity with just over three seconds remaining in the game following a missed foul shot by Elijah Glunt, and tried to get the last shot off to tie the game and send it into overtime.

That final shot fell short, giving Clearfield a big win in the conference and giving all the home fans something to smile at on a frigid night. The win is now the eighth consecutive for the Bison after going 1-5 to start the year, and yet Glunt felt that not much really changed with his team to put them where they are now.

“I don’t know if anything really changed. Our guys just keep working, getting better, and perhaps a lot of little things. We’re playing well as a team, and are getting great leadership from our seniors, and great enthusiasm,” he said. “We have that enthusiasm at practice, and just a total team effort in trying to get better each day.

“We also love playing at home, especially after all those road trips to start the year.”

Clearfield (9-5) will have its toughest test yet in the Laurel Highlands on Monday night when the Hilltoppers from Westmont Hilltop come into the Bison Gym.

“They are a 13-win team, and are a well-coached team,” he said. “It’s the Laurel Highlands; you have to play 18 conference games, and they are all tough.”

The Hilltoppers and Bison were to meet on January 3, but was postponed due to weather. Tip-off according to the schedule release is 6 p.m. with no junior varsity contest.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Bald Eagle Area 14 9 11 6 – 40

Clearfield 12 9 15 7 – 43

Bald Eagle Area – 40

Jackson Millward 0 0-0 0, Luke Hosband 1 1-2 3, Ethan Hoover 0 0-0 0, Kane Wolf 6 0-0 17, James Cowan 4 2-4 10, Wade Habovick 2 1-2 6, Wyatt Spackman 2 0-0 4. TOTALS 15 4-8 40.

Clearfield – 43

Parker Collins 3 2-2 10, Evett Maines 3 4-4 10, Braison Patrick 4 2-4 13, Carter Kaskan 0 0-0 0, Kai Lynch 0 0-0 0, Jake Rumfola 0 1-2 1, Elijah Glunt 3 1-2 7, Easton Maines 0 0-0 0, JT Strishock 1 0-0 2, Tanner Kaskan 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 14 10-14 43.

GAME STATISTICS

Bald Eagle Area/Clearfield

Shooting: 15-37/14-46

Rebounds: 13/26

Fouls: 15/11

Turnovers: 11/11

Three-Point Shots: Wolf-5, Habovick/Collins-2, Patrick-3

BISON SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/03 @ Central 49 – 67 0 – 1

12/06 @ Greater Johnstown 44 – 68 0 – 2

12/09 BELLEFONTE 61 – 51 1 – 2

12/13 @ Bishop Guilfoyle 46 – 72 1 – 3

12/16 TYRONE 53 – 75 1 – 4

12/19 @ Hollidaysburg 47 – 71 1 – 5

12/27 CURWENSVILLE 72 – 62 2 – 5

01/03 WESTMONT HILLTOP ppd. 2 – 5

01/06 HUNTINGDON ppd. 2 – 5

01/08 @ Philipsburg-Osceola 64 – 33 3 – 5

01/10 BELLWOOD ANTIS 60 – 35 4 – 5

01/14 HUNTINGDON 51 – 48 5 – 5

01/15 @ Penns Valley 61 – 40 6 – 5

01/17 @ Bedford 51 – 50 7 – 5

01/20 WEST BRANCH 63 – 40 8 – 5

01/22 BALD EAGLE AREA 43 – 40 9 – 5

01/27 WESTMONT HILLTOP

01/29 CENTRAL

01/31 RICHLAND

02/04 DUBOIS CENTRAL

02/05 @ Bellefonte

02/07 BISHOP GUILFOYLE

02/10 @ Tyrone

02/12 @ Curwensville